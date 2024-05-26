OCEAN CITY, MD– The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of 123rd Street and Coastal Highway.
The Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) responded to the crash at approximately 6:47 a.m., reporting one victim trapped and needing medical transport.
Police say both drivers were transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional by Ocean City EMS. The Ocean City Fire Department safely extracted the male driver of the Aston Martin. The male was transported with serious injuries.
OCFD said crews were clearing the intersection around 8:15 a.m. Police reportedly remained on scene to investigate.
The intersection was closed for approximately two hours, reopening shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to dispatch.