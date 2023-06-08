OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City is requesting the public’s assistance in locating suspects in another assault for the second time this week.
According to police, the assault occurred early this morning, June 8th, around 1:30 a.m. near 30th Street.
Anyone who can identify the suspects in the above photos is asked to contact PFC Herbert at kherbert@oceancitymd.gov or the police department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may also be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips.
The Ocean City Police Department previously requested the public’s help in finding a suspect in an alleged stabbing earlier this week near 81st week. That suspect, Jackson Turner Hopkins Perry, turned himself into police Wednesday afternoon.