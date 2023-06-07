OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department say a suspect turned himself in after a serious assault that occurred overnight.
According to police, the assault occurred near 81st Street just after midnight Wednesday, June 7. Officers say they found a man with stab wounds on the forearm and hip. The victim was reportedly taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect and victim got into a physical fight on the sidewalk in the area of 80th Street, but the suspect left before police arrived.
Detectives reportedly interviewed numerous witnesses and combed through surveillance footage in the area. Social media posts were issued with photos asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.
Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jackson Turner Hopkins Perry, of Haymarket, Virginia, turned himself into Ocean City police Wednesday afternoon.
Perry faces the following charges:
- First-degree assault
- Second-degree assault
- Reckless endangerment
- Wear/carry a concealed dangerous weapon
- Wear/carry a dangerous weapon with intent to cause injury
Perry was reportedly seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and held without bond.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, to please contact the Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 410-723-6604.