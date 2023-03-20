OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is asking for help in finding a person of interest in an early Saturday morning burglary.
OCPD says that a burglary and theft happened between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the area of 72nd street.
Police say the man is accused of stealing the victim's credit cards and then using them at a nearby business.
If anyone can identify the suspect, please contact Ofc Walker at rwalker@oceancitymd.gov or the police department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2023-000569.