OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect in a theft and resisting arrest investigation that left an officer injured Thursday night.
Police say they were investigating a theft from a convenience store near 120th Street and Coastal Highway on July 3 when they stopped a possible suspect around 11:20 p.m. The suspect resisted arrest, according to police, and the encounter resulted in the injury of an officer.
The suspect then fled on foot. He is described as a white male, about six-feet tall, with brown hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a University of South Carolina Gamecocks emblem, light-colored shorts, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call police at 410-723-6610.