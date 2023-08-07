OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a city bus incident over the weekend.
The Department says assaults occurred on Saturday, August 5th, on an Ocean City bus at about 6 p.m. A woman in a white bathing suit reportedly spit on four people, and another victim was reportedly bitten by a woman in a green bathing suit.
Both suspects were last seen on 131st Street near the 10th block on Saturday.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or can provide information is asked to contact the Ocean City Police Department at JWieber@oceancitymd.gov or by calling 410-723-6610.