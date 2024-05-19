OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is seeking the public’s help in a malicious destruction of property investigation that left one of their vehicles and horse trailer keyed and the tires slashed.
According to police, an OCPD mounted unit pick-up truck and horse trailer were parked behind the shopping center on 119th Street Saturday night, May 18th, between 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. when they were vandalized. All the tires were slashed as well, police say.
In a photo shared to social media, an expletive appears to be keyed above the word “Police” on the side of the vehicle.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact PFC Finch at cfinch@oceancitymd.gov or call 410-723-6610.