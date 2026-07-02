OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City officials are preparing cooling equipment and opening a public cooling center as extreme heat is expected to coincide with large Fourth of July weekend crowds.
The cooling center at Northside Park, located at 200 125th Street, will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Emergency crews are also preparing misting fans and specialized cooling chairs that can help lower a patient’s body temperature during a heat-related emergency.
Ryan Whittington with the Ocean City Fire Department says people should begin hydrating before arriving at the beach, Boardwalk or other outdoor holiday events.
Officials say waiting until someone feels thirsty may already be too late because thirst can be an early sign of dehydration. They recommend drinking water throughout the day, using electrolyte replacement when needed and taking regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Heat exhaustion can cause dizziness, weakness, cramping, nausea and cold or clammy skin. If left untreated, it can develop into heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency in which the body loses its ability to cool itself.
Fire crews can use misting fans to cool patients and emergency personnel working in heavy protective equipment. Cooling chairs allow a patient to sit with their forearms submerged in cold water, which can help quickly reduce body temperature.
Ocean City Beach Patrol officials are also advising visitors to avoid spending long periods outside during the hottest part of the day. Beachgoers are encouraged to visit earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon, take breaks indoors and limit alcohol consumption because it can contribute to dehydration.
Officials are also urging people to take additional precautions with children and animals.
Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy First Class Keith Newton said police K-9 vehicles are equipped with heat alarms, automatic fans and windows that can lower when interior temperatures rise. Most personal vehicles do not have those protections.
Newton recommended leaving pets in an air-conditioned hotel, condominium or home rather than bringing them outside for extended periods.
Children and pets should never be left alone inside a parked vehicle, even when the air conditioning is running. Officials said a mechanical failure could shut down the cooling system, allowing the interior temperature to climb above 100 degrees within minutes.