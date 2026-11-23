OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City officials are preparing for the possibility of flooding and strong winds as a coastal storm could impact Delmarva on Thanksgiving, though details of the forecast remain uncertain.
Amanda Schwartz, an emergency management specialist with the Town of Ocean City, says the town is already coordinating with public works and other departments to prepare for potential impacts and keep residents and visitors informed.
"At this time, we've already started preparing with our public works and other departments within the town, to make sure that our citizens and our visitors, because it will be Thanksgiving Day, are safe and informed," Schwartz said.
Preparations include planning for possible flooding and road closures, particularly in flood-prone areas downtown, while monitoring conditions for potential impacts from high winds and loose debris.
"This will also obviously help us with keeping the area safe from flying debris and, or, you know, stuff floating away," Schwartz said.
The town is also monitoring the storm alongside the National Weather Service and maintaining communication with state and federal agencies in case additional assistance is needed.
"We act as a bridge, within other agencies, as in, if the state of Maryland needs to get involved with Maryland's Department of Emergency Management and or FEMA, Federal Emergency Management Agency, we have a close working relationship with both of them," Schwartz told WBOC.
Schwartz says the town's fire, police and other departments have plans in place to work together if conditions worsen and a rescue is needed.
"Our town has a very good working relationship within the different departments between the fire and police and with the plans that we already have in place,” Schwartz said. “I feel that it wouldn't be a problem to have any type of rescue if needed.”
The highest tide is currently expected around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to Schwartz, as the town continues to monitor tidal conditions and the evolving forecast.
Justin Hoover, who is visiting Ocean City with his family from Glenwood, Maryland, says they checked the forecast ahead of their Thanksgiving trip and packed activities in case they have to spend more time indoors.
"We looked at the forecast ahead of time,” Hoover said. “So we brought enough games and movies and activities that we can, we'll be entertained.”
Hoover says they could decide to head home early if conditions become severe.
"If it gets bad enough, we'll obviously make the decision…to head West and to, head back home early if we need to," Hoover said.
James Sullivan, who lives in Ocean City, says he remembers the nor'easter from several weeks ago and is looking ahead to planned beach replenishment.
"After the nor'easter we had a month or six weeks ago, it can't really get much worse,” Sullivan said. “And I know beach replenishment is in the future, so hopefully they can get all that taken care of before next season.”
Schwartz says Ocean City is accustomed to dealing with storms but urges people to take precautions, keep an eye on the forecast and stay safe as Thanksgiving approaches.