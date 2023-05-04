Ocean City Publishes Survey On Proposed Bike Lanes

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is asking for the community's opinion on a possible change to their streets.
Bike lanes have been proposed on 94th and 146th Street.
Ocean City has created a survey for the community. The questions entail things like keeping medians, vegetation, or widening sidewalks.
One biker in the community shared their experience with the traffic on 94th St.
"I feel like it's a very good idea because when I'm out biking, sometimes I feel unsafe while I'm on this road. I feel like I have to get out of the way and get up on the sidewalk instead of the road," says Cheryl Palm.
Miles Moffit has painted a few bike lane paths in Ocean City and he says it's something needed in the neighborhoods. "I think Ocean City would ideal more than any other town because there's so much tourism down here and it seems like every other person is on a bicycle," says Moffit.
Ronald Reuter is also in support of bike lanes. He says it would keep everyone safe. "It would be safer because people would be driving by and they'd see a bike lane and they'd be looking for bikers coming by. They'd be more careful," says Reuter.
The survey is available from now until May 8. Public workshops will be held on Monday May 8 on 94th from 5 to 6:30 and 146th from 6:30 to 8 p.m.