OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The resort town will be launching a campaign to draw more workers, both seasonal and year round. With hopes to become more than a summertime destination, the town will need more staff to fill the void.
Special events are stretching beyond the summer season, like Oceans Calling and Sunfest. The Rolland E. Powell Convention Center is getting busier and busier.
A lot of Ocean City's offseason revenue moving forward will be centered around events at the convention center. Tom Perlozzo, the towns director of tourism, said as Ocean City grows, the need for more employees will follow.
"The campaign is going to be triggered in two different ways, we're going to look at our seasonal employment and we're also going to look at the potential of bringing year round people in to work and fill jobs," said Perlozzo.
Keith Whisenant, a Hotel Motel Restaurant Association Board Member said Ocean City bringing in more year round employees is something hotels would love to see.
"It would help drastically, it gives continuity to the employee," said Whisenant.
And continuity for employees is not necessarily in abundance right now.
"Some of my best people work 24 hours a week during the offseason, so to give them continuity and a 40 hour week and solid pay, it would be wonderful," said Whisenant.
Kevin Gibbs, co-owner of The Dough Roller said when September hits, his kitchen looks drastically different than it does from June to August.
"The biggest change is that high school kids don't work, once school starts they have so many activities to do," said Gibbs.
Gibbs said year round jobs could translate to shifts being covered in an easier fashion, but he does want the town to continue to provide more year round housing. He would also like to see more visitors in the offseason.
"We need year round jobs, we have year round jobs, we just need the people," said Gibbs.
Perlozzo said a lot of the people businesses are looking for are already in town.
"We've got tons of homeowners that can enjoy the properties that they rent all season long," said Perlozzo. "As we grow with special events, the Performing Arts Center, the Convention Center, just trying to drive economics into our town, it is definitely a viable opportunity."
A push to become a year round destination has Ocean City searching for workers who can abide by that schedule.