OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue.
Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot of sand onto the boardwalk, and brought about some minor damage.
Many people we spoke with in Ocean City feel the same way about how this recent series of storms has impacted their town.
"It's scary and awesome at the same time," said Sandy Gottlieb.
John Spero called the storm 'wild'.
"It’s pretty wild, I mean the wind is crazy, I’ve never seen sand on the boardwalk like that," said Spero.
The flooding got bad enough that the water levels on the roads began encroaching onto the sidewalks. On top of that, the ocean continues to look angry, and the powerful tide eroded the beach and left trash strewn across the sand.
Jeff Anna says these are the biggest waves he's ever seen.
"Watching the waves out there, I’ve never seen the waves off of Ocean City in the past 50 plus years of my life ever this bad," said Anna.
Even with the heavy winds, rain, and rough ocean, people still have a positive outlook on outlasting the storm. They're also grateful the storm has calmed as it's made it's way up the East Coast, but feel for those who experienced Hurricane Ian at it's worst.
"I think we’ll be okay, it’s not like Florida where they got hit by Ian, so still, my heart goes out to them," said Gottlieb.
A bad series of storms that Ocean City is definitely feeling the effects from.