OCEAN CITY, Md. - Labor Day weekend brought one last surge of visitors to Ocean City, giving local businesses a final boost before the summer season comes to a close. Restaurants, shops, and attractions across the city reported steady traffic as vacationers took advantage of the long holiday weekend.
At Shotti’s Point, a small but popular local restaurant, workers said the past few months of summer had kept them busy. Noah Hagy, who works at the restaurant, said summer crowds often mean long waits, but they also create a lively atmosphere.
"Just tons of people start coming in as when the traffic gets crazy, but we get basically a two-hour wait almost every night," Hagy said. "People love to just sit down, chill. The atmosphere is great."
Businesses across the city have learned to adapt to the summer rush. For mini golf courses like Old Pro Golf, the holiday weekend represents a chance to draw in families before school resumes. Larry Shockley, general manager of the course, said Labor Day weekend has long been a key stop for travelers looking to enjoy the last days of summer.
"Labor Day weekend still is an opportunity for people to get away for at least one more time for the fall year," Shockley said.
Vacationers also praised Ocean City for its variety of activities. Amey Burkhart, visiting with her family for the first time, said her children were having a blast playing mini golf, exploring the boardwalk, and participating in beach treasure hunts.
"They’re having the time of their lives every day… this has been the best vacation," Burkhart said.
While summer crowds are welcome, businesses said they also see changes in the type of visitors compared with previous years. Some vacationers come for specific events, while others visit the boardwalk and attractions casually. Even with fewer travelers than in past decades, the city still draws strong weekend attendance during key holidays.
As Labor Day weekend wraps up, local businesses will begin preparing for the quieter fall months. Restaurants plan to adjust staffing and schedules, and attractions like mini golf courses will focus on group events and local visitors during the off-season.
Despite the seasonal shift, both visitors and business owners say the weekend remains an important part of Ocean City’s tourism calendar. The combination of pleasant weather, family activities, and local attractions helped make this year’s Labor Day weekend a memorable send-off for the summer season.