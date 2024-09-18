OCEAN CITY, MD - The Town of Ocean City has announced new dates for their 2025 Springfest and Cruisin Ocean City annual events.
According to Town officials, the 4-day Springfest is normally held in the first week of May. This upcoming year, officials say they are rescheduling the festival to April 24th through the 27th.
“As our event calendar continues to evolve and we strive to create the best possible experiences for residents and visitors, we recognized the opportunity to shift the dates,” Ocean City Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo said. “We believe moving the event one week earlier will better align with the town’s overall schedule, and we’re confident it will allow us to continue delivering a fantastic experience.”
In a social media post Wednesday, Cruisin Ocean City organizers said their event would also be moving dates. The citywide celebration of automobiles is now slated for May 1st-4th, 2025.
"We are excited to return to the first week in May of 2025, which historically is the weekend that hosted the first Cruisin' Ocean City," Herbert said. "Regardless of the date, we are confident the event will provide the same amazing experience our guests have grown to love over the last 34 years."
Cruisin Ocean City organizers also said the new dates would eventually give the event full use of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center’s Exhibit Halls space.