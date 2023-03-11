OCEAN CITY, Md. - It was a triumphant return for the Ocean City St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.
After three years off, first due to COVID, then due to weather, the floats and bands made their way down Coastal Highway on Saturday afternoon.
The event is put on by the Delmarva Irish American Club.
This year's honorary Grand Marshal was Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.
Over eighty floats were expected to participate.
The parade took place from noon until about 1 p.m.
It temporarily shut down the Southbound lanes of Coastal Highway from Route 90 down to 45th Street.