OCEAN CITY, Md. - One lucky Maryland Lottery player in Ocean City scored a $250,000 scratch-off win for the week ending Aug. 21.
The $250,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket was sold at the ACME #0293, located at 9507 Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Maryland Lottery officials announced Monday.
In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Aug. 21, and the Maryland Lottery paid nearly $32 million in prizes during that span.
Below is the weekly roundup of big winners:
Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Aug. 15-21:
$250,000 Prize
- $250,000 Gold Rush, Acme #0293, 9507 Coastal Highway, Ocean City
$100,000 Prize
- Money Rush, Edgewood Amoco-BP, 2201 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood
$50,000 Prize
- VIP Club, 7-Eleven #32997, 799 Hungerford Drive, Rockville
$10,000 Prizes
- $10,000 Lucky, 7-Eleven #39563, 8850 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
- Big Cash Riches, Kenilworth Sunoco, 4836 Kenilworth Avenue, Hyattsville
- Bonus Bingo X20, US Mart, 2139 Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk
- Deluxe Crossword 6th Edition, Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road, Silver Spring
- Gold Bar Bingo 3rd Edition, Duck In, 607 Lynnhaven Drive, Pocomoke City
- Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, Wawa #569-E, 312 Busch Frontage Road, Annapolis
- Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, Herb’s on the Curb, 4000 West Chapel Road, Havre de Grace
- Money Rush, Carsin’s Run Liquor, 3501 Churchville Road, Aberdeen
- Money Rush, Esquire Liquors, 6108 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill
- Show Me $100,000!, Harris Teeter #409, 227800 Sweet Shrub Drive, Clarksburg
FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Aug. 15-21:
- $50,000 ticket sold Aug. 17 at Sheetz #062, 401 East Main Street, Frostburg (claimed)
- $100,000 Winfall Doubler ticket sold Aug. 20 at US Fuel, 5901 Greenbelt Road, Berwyn Heights (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold Aug. 20 at Sheetz #713, 10515 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $10,000 Towering 10s ticket sold Aug. 21 at Christopher’s Fine Food, 5570 Shady Side Road, Churchton (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 16 at Royal Farms #138, 1530 Russell Street, Baltimore (claimed)
- $2.2 million ticket sold Aug. 18 at Royal Farms #150, 11905 Market Way, White Marsh (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $50,000 ticket sold Aug. 14 at Route 40 Sunoco, 5612 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $50,000 ticket sold Aug. 18 at 7-Eleven #36164, 400 Maryland Avenue, Cumberland (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $50,000 ticket sold Aug. 18 at Damascus Liberty, 26241 Ridge Road, Damascus (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 15 at Food Stop Mini Mart, 2415 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $25,000 ticket sold Aug.15 at Sunnybrook Tavern, 9001 Livingston Road, Fort Washington (claimed)
- $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 15 at Mutt’s Liquors, 4541 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 20 at 7-Eleven #28857, 5315 Water Street, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $100,000 ticket sold Aug. 20 AT Royal Farms #166-E, 1700 Sansbury Road, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $36,379.50 ticket sold Aug. 19 at Royal Farms #022-E, 200 Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie (claimed)
- $29,984 ticket sold Aug. 20 at Exxon at the Mills, 7671 Arundel Mills Boulevard, Hanover (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $24,331.40 ticket sold Aug. 15 at Cedar Hill Inn, 4400 Suitland Road, Suitland (claimed)
- $17,454 ticket sold Aug. 17 at La Mexicana, 16143 Shady Grove Road, Gaithersburg (unclaimed as of Aug. 22)
- $15,439.50 ticket sold Aug. 19 at Grove Beer N Wine, 16825 Crabbs Branch Way, Rockville (claimed)
- $15,077 ticket sold Aug. 15 at Bunker Hill Liquors, 9800 Bunker Hill Road, Waldorf (claimed)
- $14,008.80 ticket sold Aug. 20 at Venice Tavern, 339 South Conkling Street, Baltimore (claimed)
- $12,823 ticket sold Aug. 18 at Walmart #5228, 6405 Dobbin Road, Columbia (claimed)
- $12,605 ticket sold Aug. 16 at Airpark BP, 19230 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg (claimed)
The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.
Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.