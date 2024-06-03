OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a strip mall business over the weekend.
According to the Ocean City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire at Diamond Nail Salon on Coastal Highway just after 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st.
Firefighters say they arrived to find smoke coming from the building and entered the unit to find an active fire within. A rapid search revealed no occupants, according to the Fire Department, and the fire was extinguished.
The Ocean City Fire Department says the origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation.