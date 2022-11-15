Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&