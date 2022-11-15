OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City voted to allow class one electric bikes on it's boardwalk, something previously banned in the town. Class one bikes can only go up to 20 miles per hour and must follow the same rules as standard pedal bikes. People on Ocean City's boardwalk had mixes reactions. Steve McCoy says he's weary about the change.
"The e bikes can move at a pretty good clip. No only are they potentially faster, but also they are heavier. So if you have any kind of accident it could be worse," said McCoy."You know we have a lot of bikes on the board walk in the summer and it can get really crowded and the e bikes and move fast."
Others like Jessica Jersey like the idea.
"I love the idea of having something new and different around," said Jersey. "I think that people who would go for an electric bike there is obviously a cost with that so they might want to be a bit more careful they'd probably be a bit more cautious. I think that bikers in this town are a lot of times safer than the drivers."
McCoy also says the different classes of e-bikes could be confusing for people.
"My concern about talking about classes of e bikes is that I suspect that a lot owners don't know what class their e bike is. So trying to say certain classes of e bikes are allowed? I don't think so. I think people are goanna take that as e bikes are allowed and they're gonna bring their e bike to the boardwalk," said McCoy. "I think when you try to complicate things a little bit in that way, a lot of times people don't understand it and they're gonna bring their e-bikes."
The new rule is effective immediately.