OCEAN CITY, Md. - Surveillance cameras have become a common part of every day life.
Now, cameras will be watching every interaction with police in Ocean City.
Ashley Miller, Spokesperson for the Ocean City Police Department says officers are currently training on use of body-worn cameras.
"Our citizens can actually expect to see a number of our officers already wearing the body worn cameras. Those are the ones that went through the training program," Miller said.
In the months following the controversial boardwalk arrests last summer, the town of Ocean City made a push to have the cameras equipped on officers by this summer.
That is well ahead of a mandated state deadline to have body cameras on police.
Some visitors to the town we spoke with think the cameras are a good idea.
"With all the police brutality and stuff, that gives them more protection," said Lori McClellan of Pennsylvania.
"Transparency is good but there's two sides to every story and sometimes you only get one side without the other side," said Kathy Bernal of New York.
Miller says getting the cameras up and running for the busy summer season is a priority.
"We knew that we wanted to get ahead of the curve and outfit our officers with body cameras as soon as possible," she said.
The Department says officers wearing the cameras will notify members of the public they come in contact with that their video and audio is being recorded.
Maryland's Police Accountability Act requires police departments in the state be equipped with body-worn cameras by 2025.