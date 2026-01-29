OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City public safety officials are urging people to start preparing now for a possible coastal winter storm expected to develop this weekend, with snow and strong wind among the main concerns.
Ashley Miller with the Ocean City Police Department said the town is closely tracking guidance from the National Weather Service office in Wakefield, Virginia, and sharing information across departments as the forecast evolves.
“Start making those preparations today. Don’t wait till the last minute,” Miller said.
The National Weather Service lists a winter storm watch for Ocean City beginning Saturday morning and continuing into Sunday afternoon.
Miller said the town’s approach is to plan early so public works crews and emergency responders can move quickly if conditions deteriorate. She encouraged people to take inventory of essentials while they are already out and about, including prescription medications, batteries and alternative lighting. She also suggested having food that does not require cooking in the event of a power outage.
Because the storm has the potential to bring strong coastal wind, Miller said people should also think about safe ways to stay warm if electricity is lost. She cautioned against bringing grills indoors and urged people to check carbon monoxide detectors.
With snow possible, Miller said the town wants to keep roads clear during the height of the storm.
“One big thing we try to encourage is staying off the roadways during the storm,” she said, explaining that fewer vehicles on the road allows plows to work more efficiently and helps emergency crews reach calls.
Miller also noted that coastal storms can create other hazards beyond snow, including flooding in low lying areas downtown, particularly bayside streets that are prone to tidal impacts. She said the combination of cold air and frigid water temperatures can make those conditions more dangerous.
For people who can, Miller said parking vehicles in driveways instead of along neighborhood streets can help plows navigate more easily and keep access open for first responders.
The town is encouraging people to sign up for storm alerts through the Town of Ocean City website and to follow town departments on social media for updates as the forecast becomes clearer.