OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Starting on Friday, September 15th, the Ocean City Beach Patrol told people to just stay out of the ocean. With Hurricane Lee passing by, the ocean was angry and not a safe place for swimmers.
Huge waves were crashing down hard on the beach on Friday. The Ocean City Beach Patrol expects it to continue building into the weekend, so Lieutenant Ward Kovacs with OCBP has some advice.
"At least for today and tomorrow to stay out of the ocean," said Kovacs. "It's very powerful waves breaking right on shore and we expect that to keep building through tomorrow afternoon."
The angry surf is why the beach patrol put a swim restriction in place. And as of Friday night, people seemed to be listening because the beach patrol didn't need to make a single rescue.
It's a good thing people listened, because Kovacs said the water presented a real danger.
"The danger is if the surf is strong enough it will knock them down and if they're in an area where there's a rip current, that rip current can then pull them out to sea," said Kovacs.
The currents were enough to both amaze and frighten people observing the power of Mother Nature.
"I think we should all respect the ocean for what she is and love her and be fascinated by her because she's beautiful and threatening all at the same time," said Marla Schoberg.
The ocean wasn't the only body of water that looked upset though.
"They[waves] were huge even in the bay, so yeah it's tremendous, it's big," said Schoberg.
Even if the water calms down by Sunday, OCBP said if you decide to swim, do so cautiously and near a lifeguard stand.
"They're roughly 10 blocks apart right now but all 15 of our ATV's are out on patrol filling the gas between guards," said Kovacs.
Hard hitting waves, keeping people out of the ocean in Ocean City.