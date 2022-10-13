Ocean Pines logo

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Contractor work during the next two weeks may cause temporary service outages for Comcast/Xfinity customers in Ocean Pines, the Ocean Pines Association said Thursday. 

Rachel Buckley, a representative from Xfinity, said crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Service interruptions are expected to last two hours or less.    

Affected streets will include:    

  • Alden Court  
  • Avon Court  
  • Bayview Court  
  • Boston Drive  
  • Brandywine Drive  
  • Breezeway Lane  
  • Bridgewater Road  
  • Cannon Drive  
  • Concord Lane  
  • Cresthaven Drive  
  • Deerfield Court  
  • Duxbury Road  
  • Fairhaven Court  
  • Firehouse Lane 
  • Fleet Court  
  • Gloucester Road  
  • Granby Lane  
  • Harwich Court
  • Haven End  
  • Liberty Street  
  • Marview Road  
  • Ocean Parkway
  • Offshore Lane  
  • Oxford Court  
  • Princeton Court  
  • Quincy Court  
  • Sandridge Road
  • Seagrave Lane 
  • Southwind Court
  • Tail of the Fox Drive  
  • Trinity Place  
  • Twilight Court  
  • Upton Court  
  • Warbler Court  
  • Watertown Road  
  • Westfield Circle  

For more information, contact Ocean Pines Association Director of Public Relations and Marketing Josh Davis at 443-366-1844 or jdavis@oceanpines.org.