OCEAN PINES, Md. - Contractor work during the next two weeks may cause temporary service outages for Comcast/Xfinity customers in Ocean Pines, the Ocean Pines Association said Thursday.
Rachel Buckley, a representative from Xfinity, said crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Service interruptions are expected to last two hours or less.
Affected streets will include:
- Alden Court
- Avon Court
- Bayview Court
- Boston Drive
- Brandywine Drive
- Breezeway Lane
- Bridgewater Road
- Cannon Drive
- Concord Lane
- Cresthaven Drive
- Deerfield Court
- Duxbury Road
- Fairhaven Court
- Firehouse Lane
- Fleet Court
- Gloucester Road
- Granby Lane
- Harwich Court
- Haven End
- Liberty Street
- Marview Road
- Ocean Parkway
- Offshore Lane
- Oxford Court
- Princeton Court
- Quincy Court
- Sandridge Road
- Seagrave Lane
- Southwind Court
- Tail of the Fox Drive
- Trinity Place
- Twilight Court
- Upton Court
- Warbler Court
- Watertown Road
- Westfield Circle
For more information, contact Ocean Pines Association Director of Public Relations and Marketing Josh Davis at 443-366-1844 or jdavis@oceanpines.org.