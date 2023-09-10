OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors announced its new officer selections following a unanimous vote yesterday.
The Board’s newest directors are Elaine Brady and Jeff Heavner.
Brady worked on various Ocean Pines committees in the past, according to the OPA website, and is the former owner and publisher of the Bayside Gazette. She follows in the footsteps of her father, who served on the Board in the 1990s.
Heavner is a U.S. Naval Academy Graduate and former intelligence officer, and recently retired from a 31-year career with ExxonMobil. Heavner says his experiences have made him passionate about teamwork and safety.
John Latham will serve as the Board’s new secretary in addition to his work on the OPA Marine Activities Advisory Committee. Latham is credited with overseeing much-needed upgrades to the Mumford’s boat ramp last year, and is currently the Marina Village Condominium Association President.
The Board also announced the appointments of Linda Martin as assistant secretary, Steve Philips as assistant treasurer, Doug Parks as parliamentarian and Bruce Bright, of Ayres, Jenkins, Gordy & Almand, P.A., as legal counsel.