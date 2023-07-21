OCEAN PINES, Md.–The Ocean Pines Association introduced Tim Robinson as the community’s new Chief of Police this week.
He will be responsible for overseeing the Police Department's operations, ensuring the safety and security of homeowners and residents, and fostering positive relationships within Ocean Pines.
"I have been able to serve my community for over 30 years and I cannot imagine a better place to continue that service than Ocean Pines,” Robinson said. The Association of Ocean Pines is a vibrant and exciting community to work with, and I am both incredibly honored and excited to have been selected to lead the Ocean Pines Police Department.”
Robinson most recently served as part of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
“His extensive background in law enforcement, leadership skills, and dedication to public safety makes him the ideal candidate for this important role,” Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola said. “We have full confidence in his ability to lead our police department with professionalism, integrity, and a strong focus on community involvement.”