Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, shifting to west winds with gusts up to 25 kt by early this evening. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&