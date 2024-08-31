OCEAN PINES, MD– Police arrested a man on assault and vandalism charges Thursday after an alleged altercation with a neighbor.
Ocean Pines Police responded to a home on Newport Drive around 4:51 p.m. on Aug. 29 – where a homeowner reported his neighbor, 38-year-old Joseph Pavese, vandalized his vehicle and assaulted him.
A preliminary investigation revealed Pavese had punctured a tire on the neighbor’s vehicle using a screwdriver, according to police.
The neighbor witnessed this from inside and called 911 before going outside to confront Pavese, at which point police say Pavese punched him in the face with a closed fist.
Officers deemed Pavese’s actions unprovoked and arrested him for malicious destruction of property and second degree assault.
Pavese was reportedly taken to the Ocean Pines Police Department and arraigned before being committed to the Worcester County Detention Center without bond.