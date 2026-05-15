OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines officials announced that Police Chief Tim Robinson will be retiring on June 12, 2026.
"I have accepted the notice from the Chief on his retirement. We thank him for his 3 years of service to Ocean Pines and wish him well," said John Viola, General Manager of the Ocean Pines Association.
According to the Ocean Pines Police Department, Chief Robinson assumed his position on August 1, 2023, following a 30-year career in law enforcement. He began his career as a Seasonal Police Officer for two summers in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Chief Robinson also served with the Delmar MD/DE Police Department.
The Department says he then joined the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office in 1997. During his time in Wicomico County, Chief Robinson worked with many different facets of the Sheriff's Office. Those included patrol, administration, school safety, judicial protection, and investigations. Chief Robinson retired from the Sheriff's Office as a Captain.
Chief Robinson received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts Degrees from Salisbury University, officials say. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern University's School of Police Staff and Command.