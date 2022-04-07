OCEAN PINES, Md.- Five employees of the Ocean Pines Public Works Department recently tested positive for COVID-19, Ocean Pines Association General Manager John Viola announced Thursday.
Viola said the five COVID-19 positive employees have not returned to work and will not until it is safe to do so, consistent with CDC protocols. The Worcester County Health Department has been notified about the situation, according to Viola.
Viola said that as five or more cases triggers outbreak protocols of the Maryland Department of Health, the OPA will do a deep cleaning of the Public Works building. The building will also be temporarily closed to the public.
“Because of the staffing shortage, we ask homeowners and residents to please be patient with our response to work orders and maintenance issues," Viola said. “We continue to provide best practices to our employees regarding COVID-19.”