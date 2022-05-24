OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Ocean Pines Public Works yard will be open to Ocean Pines residents through May 28, before closing for the summer.
The Ocean Pines Association said the yard will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Yard debris may be dropped off during this time.
Only loose yard debris, such as leaves and limbs, will be accepted. Debris may also be placed in paper bags. Plastic bags are not allowed.
Republic Services customers may place up to four additional bags of leaves or yard debris curbside for each scheduled pickup. Republic will also pick up branches if they are tied in bundles no longer than 4 feet and weighing no more than 50 pounds.
Trash collection days for residents south of Route 90 are Tuesday and Friday. For residents north of Route 90, the collection days are Monday and Thursday.
The Public Works yard is on 1 Firehouse Lane, next to the Public Works Department. For more information, contact Public Works at 410-641-7425.