OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department responded to a HAZMAT situation today at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.
According to Fire Chief Steve Grunewald, around 3 p.m. an employee at the yacht club accidentally mixed bleach with another cleaner, creating chlorine gas. The chemical solution was isolated to a small area of the kitchen. according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal.
The employee was taken to a nearby hospital. Their current condition was not made immediately clear.
The building was evacuated Tuesday afternoon while further risk from the toxic vapors were mitigated. As of 5 p.m., the building has been reopened, Grunewald tells WBOC.
The Showell and Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Departments, along with the Worcester County Fire Marshal, were on the scene of the incident.