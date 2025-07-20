OCEAN VIEW, DE - The Ocean View Police Department is holding its annual bicycle safety checkpoint on Tuesday in Sussex County.
The Ocean View Police Department says their annual bicycle safety checkpoint is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22nd, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm in front of Taylor Bank.
At the checkpoint, officers will check your bicycle to make sure it's in safe shape. They say they will also add lights to your bike if needed, for free.
OVPD say anyone who wants the lights installed on their bikes needs to physically bring the bike to the checkpoint event so officers can install them. The police department will not be handing out lights to those without bikes.