OCEAN VIEW, Del. - A 29-year-old Ocean View woman is facing numerous drug charges following a police raid on her home.
Ocean View Police Chief Ken McLaughlin said that on Aug. 25, the department, along with the DEA (Dover) Task Force, raided a home located at 87 West Ave.
McLaughlin said reports of suspicious activity in the area resulted in police launching an investigation into drug sales several months ago.
During the search of the home, police seized 1,052 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected fentanyl pills and $45,237 in cash, according to McLaughlin.
Police charged Victoria Renee Kisner with five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance Tier 3 quantity, five counts of possession of controlled substance Tier 3 quantity, possession of controlled substance Tier 1 quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Kisner was arraigned by Justice of The Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $302,200 cash bond.