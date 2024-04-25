OCEAN VIEW, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested an Ocean View woman on charges of felony assault of a senior citizen.
Troopers say they were called to Mahogany Street near Ocean View on Tuesday, April 23rd at about 7 p.m. on reports of an assault. Upon arrival, police say a 66-year-old woman told them she had been assaulted. The victim had been in a driveway when a woman who she does not know aggressively approached her from the road, assaulted her, and damaged her vehicle, according to police. The suspect then left the scene and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.
Police say they identified 48-year-old Regina Bonacquisti of Ocean View as the suspect in the assault. Bonacquisti was arrested on yesterday, April 24th, and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,700 cash bond on the following charges:
-Assault 2nd Degree – Victim is Over the Age of 62 (Felony)
-Criminal Mischief under $1,500
-Disorderly Conduct