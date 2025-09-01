OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department is holding memorial and remembrance events for the 24th anniversary of September 11th.
The fire department says they are presenting their "Remembrance Beams of Light" on Friday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 11. The memorial includes twin beams of light that will illuminate the sky as a powerful tribute to those lost. The lights will illuminate every night and can be seen from dusk to dawn.
There will also be evening memorial programs from Friday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 11. The nightly programs will feature Taps presented by an OCVFC bugler. It will then be followed by family-oriented video tributes.
On Sept. 11, the OCFD says there will be a morning tribute and annual joint memorial service. The morning tribute is from 8:46 a.m. to 10:28 p.m. and the joint memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m.
All the events will be located at the Firefighter’s Memorial on North Division Street and the Boardwalk.