OCEAN CITY, Md.-The Ocean City Police Department is encouraging anyone celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the resort town to plan a safe way home ahead of time.
The Department along with allied agencies will be conducting additional impaired driving enforcement during the festivities. Each year, the Department is awarded funding for additional impaired driving enforcement. This year, a collective 84 hours of specialized enforcement will be conducted in the Town of Ocean City from March 9th through March 12th and again from March 15th through 19th. This will cover the St. Patrick’s Day Parade weekend and the actual holiday weekend.
Officers conducting this specialized enforcement will be on patrol looking for drug and/or alcohol-impaired drivers. The Department says residents and visitors can expect to see additional Ocean City Police Department officers on patrol, along with Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police.
Police encourage people to utilize public transportation or rideshare options if needed. A $3 Ride-All-Day pass allows you to ride from 6:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. the next morning. Buses are running approximately every 30 minutes.