MILLSBORO, Del. - The Office of Defense Services, a public defender in Delaware, is requesting information the public may have on any suspicious encounters with the Millsboro Police Department.
The request comes on the heels of the announcement a Millsboro police officer is being investigated by the Delaware State Police and the Department of Justice for allegedly ingesting drugs while on duty and tampering with evidence. Members of the public as well as the Office’s former and current clients, are asked to reach out if they have details of any potential misconduct by any member of the Millsboro Police.
“The officer’s conduct and the response to it by law enforcement and the Department of Justice has widespread ramifications for open and closed criminal cases,” said Chief Defender Kevin O’Connell. “Our experience is that substance abuse issues can lead to other collateral problems that impact job performance, such as dishonesty and stealing. It is critical that any investigation in this matter be broad in scope. The actions of this officer and those that work with him impact both the lives of our clients who are justice-involved as well as the public trust in law enforcement in general.”
All information received by the Office of Defense Services will be vetted and investigated to determine whether the misconduct at the Millsboro Police Department could impact cases pending or closed. Sources of this information will be held confidential unless disclosure to the Delaware State Police investigators is authorized.
The Office askes anyone who has had an allegedly suspicious experience with the Millsboro Police Department to email the ODS at ODStipline@delaware.gov or call (302) 577-6031.