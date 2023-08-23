SOUTH BETHANY, Del. -- The South Bethany Town Council is proposing to cut the number of homeowner seasonal parking passes allotted to property owners in half after discovering that people are selling their passes.
"Passes are twenty dollars, so no one is making money on that, but they're probably taking care of a friend who doesn't live in the area which makes it harder for people to park and move around," says resident James Hardman.
The passes were at the center of debate during the council's Aug. 11th meeting. A councilmember pointed out that some people are selling and misusing passes, sparking concern from the council and attendees.
Currently, homeowners in South Bethany are allotted four seasonal parking passes per year. The amended ordinance would only allot two passes per property.
Officials also brought up the revenue the town would lose by decreasing the number of allotted passes and are considering raising the price of passes to make up for the potential loss.
Some neighbors are in full support of the change.
"We've been here 49 years and I have only bought two passes," says resident Jane Bonbright. "There are choices that have to be made and there can be other ways of making up revenue, so I think the value system should take precedent to the revenue."
However, some neighbors say they need all four passes and shouldn't be punished for other people's bad behavior.
"I wouldn't like that at all," says resident Stephan Walker.I"'d like to keep it the way it is because a lot of people have a couple families like my daughter and my son. I like to have two passes for them."
During the meeting, the council agreed to host a beach parking workshop in which they will address the proposed amendment.