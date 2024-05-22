LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) says offshore wind developer U.S. Wind, Inc. has submitted permit applications to DNREC for its proposed project offshore of Maryland.
US Wind’s proposed project includes offshore/onshore cables landing at Delaware Seashore State Park’s 3R’s Beach near the DNREC building line. The cables would interconnect into a substation near the Indian River power plant in Sussex County, DNREC says, and portions of the cables would be located in state-regulated wetlands and ocean waters within Delaware and the Indian River Bay. DNREC says the cabling covers 15.2 miles.
DNREC plans to hold a public information session to inform the public and engage them in the regulatory process surrounding the proposed project. DNREC says the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Beacon Middle School in Lewes.
The information session will give Delawareans the opportunity to review U.S. Wind’s permit applications for the cables and substation. Residents can also review display boards, engage with staff, federal partners, and U.S. WInd representatives, according to DNREC. The displays and an online survey will be available after the session, with public feedback being used for a formal presentation in the Joint Virtual Public Hearing on July 9th.
DNREC is also accepting written comments from now to September 9th via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov; by using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments; or by U.S. mail to Lisa A. Vest, Hearing Officer, Office of the Secretary, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
More information on the project, along with related documents, can be found at DNREC’s website at de.gov/uswind.