ONANCOCK, Va. - Fire officials say a space heater was the cause of a fire that destroyed a home.
The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department says on Nov. 10, around 6 p.m., a fire broke out at a home on Jackson Street. Fire crews were alerted as they were returning from a cancelled call to help with another fire at Captain's Cove that night.
Firefighters say they arrived to Jackson Street about 5 minutes after being alerted and found heavy smoke pushing from the windows. Firefighters unfortunately found 2 dead cats in the home. The fire was reportedly brought under control 23 minutes after crews arrived.
The fire department says one person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The American Red Cross was contacted for the family. No firefighters were injured.