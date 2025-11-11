ONANCOCK, Va. - Fire officials say a space heater was the cause of a fire that destroyed a home.

The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department says on Nov. 10, around 6 p.m., a fire broke out at a home on Jackson Street. Fire crews were alerted as they were returning from a cancelled call to help with another fire at Captain's Cove that night.

Firefighters say they arrived to Jackson Street about 5 minutes after being alerted and found heavy smoke pushing from the windows. Firefighters unfortunately found 2 dead cats in the home. The fire was reportedly brought under control 23 minutes after crews arrived.

The fire department says one person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The American Red Cross was contacted for the family. No firefighters were injured.

Tags

Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

Recommended for you