ONANCOCK, VA - The future of a historic tree in Onancock is once again on the agenda at Monday's town council meeting.
The historic oak tree has been estimated to be 200-350 years old, according to town officials.
The potential removal of the tree was discussed in July of this year. Some neighbors opposed the tree's removal.
"I absolutely love the tree," said neighbor Billie Custer.
"I have great emotional attachment to this tree. Isn't this a lovely tree?" said another neighbor, Clark Williams.
The history of the tree uprooted the viewpoint of one town council member.
Councilwoman Maphis Oswald said she took more of an interest in a tree after learning of it's historic age.
"Well my heart goes, okay 350 year old tree, we've already invested quite a bit in the tree," Oswald said. "We need to now say 'how much longer can it live, and how can we do this safely."
Town leaders said a recent arborists report will guide their next moves.
The report suggested precautions such as routine maintenance, proper fertilization, and putting a fence up around the edges to keep people safe from falling limbs.
The report says, with these precautions in place, the risk of "catastrophic failure" is low.
With a new farmers market utilizing the parking lot adjacent from the tree, town officials say safety is their top priority.
Councilwoman Oswald says she hopes the town can walk a middle line.
"If we can do both, if we can have it all, at least for a little while, that's where I am," Oswald said.
Town officials say they have recently trimmed branches around the nearby powerlines, and have roped off the area to keep neighbors safe from falling limbs.
It is unclear if a final decision regarding the tree's fate will be made at Monday night's council meeting.