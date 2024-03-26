MELFA, VA - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Onancock woman whose body was found along the Melfa shoreline.
The Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to reports of a body found near a private dock on Revell Lane in Melfa at about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Investigators arrived to find the body of the woman along the shoreline and identified her as Gretchen P Ayres, 95, from Onancock. Ayres’ body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of her death.
The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation suggests the death was accidental.
The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 757-787-1131 or 7570=-824-5666.