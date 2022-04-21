LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested one man and are looking for another theft in connection with the theft of a vehicle trailer from a Laurel business.
Troopers said that on March 26, two suspects had stolen a Sure Trac trailer from Accurate Pest Control located at 30139 Sussex Highway in Laurel. Police said the trailer was located on March 28 in Seaford, Del., after the suspects sold it to a third party. During the investigation that followed, troopers identified the two suspects as 29-year-old Jaread Mears and 39-year-old Chad Mitchell, both of Laurel. Mears was taken into custody by the Georgetown Police Department on April 15.
Mears was transported to Georgetown Police Department where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Theft oper $1,500 (felony)
- Selling stolen property over $1,500 (felony)
- Second-degree conspiracy (felony)
- Third-degree criminal trespass
Mears was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $6,050 unsecured bond.
Mitchell has yet to be located and has an active warrant for the same charges.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chad Mitchell is asked to contact Trooper M. Marino of Delaware State Police Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com