DOVER, DE - Dover Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on murder and other charges after a fatal shooting on West Loockerman Street over the weekend.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Irish Mike’s pub on reports of two people shot just before 1:30 a.m. on April 14th. Police say they found two victims, Syncere Friends, 25, of Dover, and a 30-year-old Magnolia woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Friends, who had been shot in the chest, succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Investigators say their investigation led to identifying Sadique Ingram, 23, as the shooting suspect. Ingram was arrested following a traffic stop in Milford late Sunday morning and was charged with the following:
-Murder First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Assault First Degree
