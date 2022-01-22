Chincoteague, Va.- A boat that capsized in the Chincoteague Bay has left one dead and another missing.
At 9:22 a.m. on Saturday, the Virginia Marine Police received a call reporting that a boat capsized in the Chincoteague Bay near Curtis Merritt Harbor.
Witnesses reported that a 16-foot John Boat carrying four people was hit by a wave causing the boat to capsize.
All four people went into the water. A good samaritan was able to rescue two people who remained with the vessel.
The United States Coast Guard recovered one dead adult man, identified as Corey Alles of Bentonville Virginia. A 17-year-old man remains missing.
The Virginia Marine Police will continue the search for a missing 17-year-old man in the morning. The other adult male and a 17-year-old man were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, and the Chincoteague Police Department are assisting with the investigation.
The Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission offers its deepest condolences to the families during this time.”