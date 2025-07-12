BRIDGEVILLE, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Bridgeville Saturday morning that claimed the life of one man.
Police say a Buick Century was apparently speeding south on Wilson Farm Road toward the intersection with Cannon Road and Conrail Road on July 12 at about 5 a.m. After passing the stop sign at Cannon Road, the Buick drove off Conrail Road, re-entered, spun, and overturned after hitting a concrete barrier, according to investigators.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from Bridgeville, was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. He died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Delaware State Police continue their investigation of this fatal crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to call them at 302-703-3266.