DEADLY CRASH GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

BRIDGEVILLE, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Bridgeville Saturday morning that claimed the life of one man.

Police say a Buick Century was apparently speeding south on Wilson Farm Road toward the intersection with Cannon Road and Conrail Road on July 12 at about 5 a.m. After passing the stop sign at Cannon Road, the Buick drove off Conrail Road, re-entered, spun, and overturned after hitting a concrete barrier, according to investigators. 

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Bridgeville, was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. He died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. 

 Delaware State Police continue their investigation of this fatal crash and ask anyone who witnessed it to call them at 302-703-3266.

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you