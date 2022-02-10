SNOW HILL, Md.- One person died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon fire in Snow Hill, the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Fire Marshal's Office said that shortly before 4 p.m., a burn injury and building fire were reported on the 100 block of North Ross Street. When firefighters and paramedics from the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene, they learned that a fire occurred at this location from outdoor burning and the victim succumbed to their injuries.
The victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.