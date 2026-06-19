GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred the morning of June 19 in Georgetown.
Police say it happened around 7:20 a.m. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Old Furnace Road, west of Rementer Road. Meanwhile, a Toyota Sienna and a Nissan Rogue following behind it were traveling west on Old Furnace Road toward the Chevrolet.
For reasons still under investigation, police say the Chevrolet then crossed over the dashed center lane markings and sideswiped the Toyota. The Chevrolet then continued eastbound and struck the front of the Nissan.
The 52-year-old Lincoln man driving the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. DSP is withholding his name until family can be notified.
Police say the 50-year-old Georgetown woman driving the Toyota was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 33-year-old Seaford man driving the Nissan was flown by DSP Aviation to an area hospital with serious injuries, police say.
The roadway was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared. The crash remains under investigation and troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at 302-703-3266.