BERLIN, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a Wednesday night crash on Racetrack Road that left three injured including an 8-year-old.
One victim’s injuries required helicopter transport to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to State Troopers.
Police say they were first called to Racetrack Road near Adkins Road around 8 p.m. on April 17th on reports of a crash. There, authorities say they found a Ford and Toyota were involved in the collision.
The driver of the Ford was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 to Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.
A passenger of the Ford, an 8-year-old child, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota was also taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Police say Racetrack Road was briefly closed while authorities conducted an investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and police continue to investigate.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.