DOVER, Del. - Classes will continue normally after a shooting on Delaware State University's campus Monday night, according to DSU President Tony Allen.
In a statement that went out to the university community, Allen says a non-student was hurt during the incident, but the injuries are not life-threatening.
He also says a suspect has been identified and multiple people have been detained for questioning, after DSU police and Dover police responded to the scene.
Allen says DSU's campus is secure and there will be additional officers on campus and at the gates, in coordination with Dover police.
"...whoever believes a disagreement of any kind should be answered with a firearm has acted against everything for which this University stands. This University is hallowed ground...," says Allen. "Our job is to educate global citizens. Period. Full stop."
Finals week at DSU will continue as scheduled, however there will be remote options for any student who feels they cannot sit for an in-person final due to Monday's events.