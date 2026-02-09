CAMBRIDGE, Md. - One person is in critical condition and four others, including three first responders, were treated following a carbon monoxide incident in Cambridge on Sunday.
According to the Rescue Fire Company of Cambridge, volunteers were dispatched to a home on Pine Street on Feb. 8 after a concerned person contacted them about a possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Upon arrival, firefighters say they found extremely high CO levels and two critically ill people inside the home.
Volunteers were able to remove the two occupants and immediately treat them at the scene.
After additional first responders arrived, the home was ventilated and searched. The fire company says a charcoal grill and a gas-powered generator were found operating inside.
One of the home’s occupants was flown to Baltimore in critical condition, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital for further care. Three first responders were also taken to a local medical facility for treatment and were later released.
The Rescue Fire Company reminds neighbors to avoid carbon monoxide risks by installing CO detectors on every level of your home and near sleeping areas, never operating grills or generators indoors, and leaving the house immediately and calling 911 if an alarm sounds or you feel dizzy, nauseous, or have a headache.